Longer working hours & low earnings: How India's gig workforce fares

Longer working hours, low earnings leading to difficulty in managing household expenses, arbitrary deactivation and blocking of ID by the platforms, and high incidence of physical and mental stress are among the major issues that plague the booming ‘gig economy’ workforce in the country, a latest report based on a survey by the University of Pennsylvania in collaboration with IFAT (Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers) showed.

Nearly 83 per cent of cab drivers reported working for more than 10 hours in a day, while 78 per cent of delivery persons worked for the same duration of time, the report released on Monday, titled ‘Prisoners on Wheels,’ said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides, 43 per cent of cab drivers reported a net monthly earning (i.e. earning after deducting all costs like food, fuel, vehicle maintenance and EMIs) of below Rs 15,000, while 34 per cent of delivery persons reported a net monthly earning of Rs 10,000. This leads to difficulty in managing household expenses as over 70 per cent of cab drivers and delivery persons reported difficulty in managing expenses.

“The major reasons for such low earnings are unfair fares, commission rates and arbitrary deductions by the aggregator companies. Nearly a third of the respondents reported that companies are deducting between 31-40 per cent of commission rate per ride, while the officially claimed figure by the companies themselves is 20 per cent,” the report notes.

The report captures trends of earnings and working conditions among the workers in the app-based gig and platform economy. Over 10,000 cab drivers and delivery persons across 8 cities (Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore) of the country were surveyed in physical mode.

The report also notes that 41 per cent of the cab drivers and 48 per cent of the delivery persons reported not being able to take even a single day off in a week, leading to a negligible amount of time with family every day. Notably, 86 per cent of the delivery persons responded that the 10-minute instant delivery is completely unacceptable to them.

“This lack of time off has been leading to burnout and negatively impacts the mental and physical well-being of these workers as 99.3 per cent of drivers reported one or more forms of physical health issues like knee pain, leg pain, foot pain, back pain. Similarly, 98.5 per cent of respondents reported one or more mental health issues as a result of this work, including anxiety, stress, panic, irritability, short-temperedness and panic attacks,” the report notes.

Sangam Tripathi, national advisor, IFAT says that the term ‘gig worker’ is a misclassification in India as a large number of the app-based workers spend a considerable amount of time on the platforms.

“In India, these platforms are the principal employer for these people. Hence, their classification as gig workers is not correct. It is time that they are recognised as full-time employees and provisioned with the social safety net including minimum regular wages, regulated work hours and access to healthcare resources,” he told reporters.

The report also highlights the issue of deactivation and blocking of ID by the platforms, with 83 per cent of cab drivers and 73 per cent of delivery persons reported being negatively affected due to the move.

“Arbitrarily blocking IDs leads to loss of employment for these people. It is necessary that due process is followed regarding the decision. This is important given that the government data shows that nearly 90 million non-farm jobs will be created in the coming decade with the majority of them going to be platform-based jobs,” Tripathi added.