LPG price cut: Govt grant soon for OMCs, analysts do not expect losses

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) can expect a government grant soon to compensate for the latest price cuts in domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to a government official. Even in the absence of a grant, analysts point out that losses in the LPG segment are unlikely, as propane prices have fallen since the last hike in LPG retail prices.

Starting 30 August, domestic LPG in India is selling Rs 200 cheaper per cylinder (14.2 kg), announced as a festive season gift from the government on Tuesday. "The three state-owned OMCs will be compensated with a one-time grant to make up for potential losses incurred as a result of the latest LPG price cut," said a government official, who did not wish to be identified.

With the announced cut, a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi will now retail at Rs 903. The government official quoted above added that discussions on the size of the grant will take place soon.

State-run OMCs – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) – are the three main sellers of LPG in the country. Concerned officials from the three companies did not offer any comment on the development.

Analysts tracking these OMCs do not expect any price-change-related major losses to be incurred for the LPG segment at the prevailing propane prices. More than 60 per cent of India's LPG needs are met through imports, of which propane is an important input.

"Saudi Contract prices for propane are at $385, which will move up to $470 from September onwards and another hike is expected of $560-570 from October onwards. At the current propane prices, there will be no losses," said an oil and gas analyst who did not wish to be identified, and added, "The previously held high LPG prices have left OMCs with a significant surplus, which will support even the October propane price levels."

LPG prices in India were last changed in March of this year, a hike of Rs 50, fixing the price of one cylinder in Delhi at Rs 1,103 then. Since March, international LPG prices, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), fell to $385 per tonne in July from $732 per tonne in March.

On any expected price cuts for transportation fuels – petrol and diesel, sources said, "OMCs have informed the government that pump prices cannot be reduced at the moment." The analyst quoted earlier in the story concurred, "Unlike LPG, OMCs do not have room for any cuts in fuel prices." Retail petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged since May 2022.