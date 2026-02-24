M&A activity in power sector gathers pace as PPAs drive up valuations

Another key factor driving the M&A trend is the return of long-term thermal power purchase agreements (PPAs), materially improving investor sentiment. After a decade-long pause, multiple states such as Madhya Pradesh (1,600 MW), Bihar (2,400 MW), West Bengal (1,600 MW), Uttar Pradesh (1,500 MW), Assam (500 MW), and Maharashtra (1,600 MW) have awarded long-term coal-based PPAs or projects through competitive bidding. These contracts reduce merchant exposure, enhance revenue visibility, and support leverage, making thermal assets significantly more transaction-friendly than earlier.
The revival in thermal power M&As is also getting a push from a similar increase in M&A activity in the renewable energy (RE) sector, which is in a stage of consolidation, driven by strong interest from global investors and significant growth potential. According to equity research firm CareEdge, most of the M&A deals in the RE space have been concluded with attractive valuation multiples, dependent on factors such as the remaining life of the asset, PPA tariffs, counterparty involvement, and the asset’s operating performance.