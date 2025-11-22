MahaRERA issues SOP to fast-track compensation recovery for homebuyers

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has rolled out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at improving the time-bound recovery of compensation from developers in cases of non-compliance or defaults. The circular outlining the SOP has been released in line with directions issued by the Bombay High Court.

What happens when developers fail to pay compensation?

For the first time, cases where a developer fails to pay compensation despite multiple opportunities will be referred to the principal civil court in the relevant jurisdiction for further action. Following such a referral, the developer may face imprisonment for up to three months. The authority said this provision is expected to strengthen recovery mechanisms and provide timely relief to homebuyers.

How much time do homebuyers have to seek recovery? MahaRERA has set a 60-day timeline from the date of the order for compensation to be paid. Under the SOP, if a homebuyer does not receive compensation within this period, they must file a non-compliance application seeking recovery of the amount with interest, delayed possession interest, or compensation, as applicable. How will MahaRERA process non-compliance applications? MahaRERA will hear such applications within four weeks of receipt. If it is established prima facie that the developer has not complied with the order, the authority will grant a reasonable period for adherence. If the developer fails to comply within this timeframe, they may be required to submit an affidavit detailing all movable and immovable assets, bank accounts, and other investments.