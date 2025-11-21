New Labour Codes to address grievances in IT industry properly: Nasscom

The four new Labour Codes will provide expanded coverage of social security, equal pay and structured grievance mechanisms for IT and ITeS employees, which is relevant to a skilled and mobile talent base, IT industry body Nasscom said on Friday.

These changes can support workforce mobility, strengthen trust and enhance India’s attractiveness as a hub for high-value technology and digital services, it added.

“For the technology industry and its workforce, the eventual full implementation of the Codes can bring greater predictability and transparency. Provisions on written appointment letters, fixed-term employment with parity of benefits, expanded coverage of social security, recognition of gig and platform work and specific attention to timely salary payments.”

Experts say that since a large portion of the IT industry works through fixed-term contracts, vendor arrangements, staffing agencies and project-based deployments, the implementation of these Codes will ensure that such employees receive the same benefits as permanent employees for the duration of their contract. ALSO READ: U'khand govt defer fitness fee hike for old commercial vehicles to Nov 2026 Rules around working hours and overtime are also expected to become more uniform. Nasscom said these changes can support workforce mobility, strengthen trust and enhance India’s attractiveness as a hub for high-value technology and digital services. The industry body will focus on supporting a smooth and practical transition for the industry. A key priority will be to help ensure that the central framework under the Codes is harmonised with state-level requirements, including shops and establishments laws, so that overlapping obligations and unintended compliance challenges do not arise.