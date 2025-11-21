Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto to contribute part of turnover for gig worker welfare

What does the Social Security Code mandate for aggregators?

Under the code, for the first time, the definitions of “aggregator”, “gig worker” and “platform worker” have been mentioned. According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the code will provide security to all workers such as provident fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), insurance and other social security benefits.

The code extends social security to all workers, including unorganised, gig and platform workers, covering life, health, maternity and provident fund benefits, while introducing digital systems and facilitator-based compliance for greater efficiency, the ministry said in a press release. It added that a dedicated Social Security Fund will be set up to finance schemes, and the amount collected through the compounding of offences will be credited to this fund for use by the government.

The ministry added that gig and platform workers will get an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN), which will make welfare benefits easily accessible, portable and available across states, regardless of migration.

How has industry reacted to the new labour codes?

Commenting on the development, an Uber spokesperson said, “Uber welcomes the government's move to implement the new labour codes, including the Code on Social Security. Uber looks forward to working closely with the government to ensure the speedy and effective implementation of these reforms.”

“There was an emerging need to address issues related to professional or freelance (gig) services, technology enablement and new ways of working, which had necessitated implementation of contemporary work arrangements to address the current needs of the corporates, public sector employers, individual workforce, consultants, and freelance or gig workers,” Minu Dwivedi, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, noted.