Home / Industry / News / India's merchandise exports drop 11.8% in Oct after US tariff hike: Crisil

India's merchandise exports drop 11.8% in Oct after US tariff hike: Crisil

The decline in exports was broad-based across petroleum products, gems and jewellery and core sectors

exports, imports, trade
Exports to non-US markets fell 12.5 per cent year-on-year, compared to 10.9 per cent growth in September
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's merchandise exports fell 11.8 per cent year-on-year, since August 2024, to $34.38 billion in October, Crisil said in its report.

This follows a 50 per cent increase in US tariffs on August 27 this year, a move that has subdued exports for the second month in a row, the report said.

The decline in exports was broad-based across petroleum products, gems and jewellery and core sectors.

Petroleum products exports declined 10.4 per cent year-on-year in October, compared to a growth of 15.1 per cent in September. Similarly, core exports slipped to 10.2 per cent compared to 6.1 per cent growth in September 2025, the report said.

Merchandise exports to US decreased 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $6.3 billion in October. This was an improvement from the 11.9 per cent decline in September, according to the report.

The announcement by the US on November 16 to cut tariffs on 254 food items bodes well for some of the agricultural exports, such as tea and spices, the report said.

Exports to non-US markets fell 12.5 per cent year-on-year, compared to 10.9 per cent growth in September.

The report said that India's current account deficit (CAD) is expected to remain manageable, supported by robust services trade, remittances and softer crude prices.

India's merchandise imports remained stable in October 2025 at $76.06 billion, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trade unions slam new labour codes as 'deceptive fraud', plan protests

Premium

Retail industry grows 11% in festive period on GST-driven value demand

Premium

New Labour Codes to address grievances in IT industry properly: Nasscom

Premium

Zomato, Swiggy to give up to 2% yearly turnover for welfare of gig workers

Premium

NMP 2.0: Railways targets ₹2.5 trillion asset monetisation in five years

Topics :Crisil reportCrisilExportsIndian exports

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story