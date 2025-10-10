Dual structure in tea industry has to be viable: Assam chief secretary

The existing dual structure in the tea industry - the presence of small and large organised growers - has to be viable for long-term sustenance, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said.

Assam, the largest tea-producing state in India, contributes nearly half of the country's annual crop.

"The dual structure, the presence of large organised players and small tea growers (STGs), has to be viable and they must coexist without undercutting each other", Kota said at the annual general meeting of the Indian Tea Association (ITA) here on Thursday evening.

He said the large organised sector has to fulfil certain welfare obligations under the Plantation Act, which the STGs do not have to follow suit.

"Both the segments have to be viable and stay put in the country", he said. STGs contribute to more than 50 per cent of India's tea production annually. Kota also called for the need for a minimum sustainable price for tea, and said a model should be chalked out which is fair. In the case of tea imports, he said there should be mandatory disclosure of origin for traceability. ITA chairman Hemant Bangur said that the tea industry is faced with multiple challenges like price stagnation, labour availability and climate change. Operations of the organised tea sector are gradually becoming unviable due to high cost overheads, Bangur said, adding that there is a need for a level playing field.