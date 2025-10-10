Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

Asian Paints has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an order of investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after its appeal was dismissed by the Bombay High Court last month, according to people in the know.

The CCI had ordered an investigation into the company for alleged abuse of dominant position based on a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries on July 1.

HC dismissed plea against probe order

The Bombay High Court, in its order, said it found no merit in the petition. Rejecting Asian Paints’ plea, the division bench observed, “There is no merit in the petitioner’s contention that he ought to have been heard in the facts.”

The court further said that whether or not to afford such a hearing is a matter of discretion with the CCI, guided by the facts and circumstances of each case. The Asian Paints petition against this order was registered in the Supreme Court on October 9, court records showed. The company did not respond to an email query sent on this matter. Grasim alleges exclusionary conduct by Asian Paints Grasim had accused Asian Paints of engaging in exclusionary practices aimed at stifling its entry and growth in the Indian decorative paints segment. “The Commission, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 26(1) of the Act, directs the Director General to investigate the matter and submit a report within a period of 90 days of the receipt of the present order. At this prima facie stage, the regulator, in light of the material available on record, finds no reason to hear the opposing party before passing the present order,” the CCI order said, adding that its directive should not be construed as a final finding on the matter.