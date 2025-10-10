Home / Industry / News / Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim case

The company challenges the CCI's probe order after the Bombay High Court dismissed its plea on alleged abuse of dominance in the decorative paints segment

The Asian Paints petition against this order was registered in the Supreme Court on October 9, court records showed. The company did not respond to an email query sent on this matter.
Ruchika ChitravanshiBhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Asian Paints has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against an order of investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) after its appeal was dismissed by the Bombay High Court last month, according to people in the know.
 
The CCI had ordered an investigation into the company for alleged abuse of dominant position based on a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries on July 1.
 
HC dismissed plea against probe order
 
The Bombay High Court, in its order, said it found no merit in the petition. Rejecting Asian Paints’ plea, the division bench observed, “There is no merit in the petitioner’s contention that he ought to have been heard in the facts.”
 
The court further said that whether or not to afford such a hearing is a matter of discretion with the CCI, guided by the facts and circumstances of each case.
 
Grasim alleges exclusionary conduct by Asian Paints
 
Grasim had accused Asian Paints of engaging in exclusionary practices aimed at stifling its entry and growth in the Indian decorative paints segment.
 
“The Commission, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 26(1) of the Act, directs the Director General to investigate the matter and submit a report within a period of 90 days of the receipt of the present order. At this prima facie stage, the regulator, in light of the material available on record, finds no reason to hear the opposing party before passing the present order,” the CCI order said, adding that its directive should not be construed as a final finding on the matter.
 
Grasim, a recent entrant into the decorative paints sector under the Birla Opus Paints brand, accused Asian Paints of stifling competition by:
 
Forcing dealers to avoid stocking Birla Opus products under threat of reduced credit, benefits, or support
 
Pressuring partners to return Grasim’s tinting machines
 
Blocking access to key suppliers, transporters, and warehouse facilities
 
Grasim has already captured about 10 per cent revenue market share in FY25, making it a serious competitor in the sector.

Topics :Asian PaintsBombay High CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

