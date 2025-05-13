Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NCLT rejects Adani Ports' late bid for insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal

NCLT rejects Adani Ports' late bid for insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal

Lenders to consider existing proposal by Seapol; tribunal signals possibility of wider interest amid improved performance

Adani Ports

NCLT rejects Adani Ports' request to submit a late revival plan for Tuticorin Coal Terminal

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed a request from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to submit a delayed resolution plan for Tuticorin Coal Terminal, a company undergoing insolvency proceedings. According to a report by The Economic Times, the tribunal has instead directed that the resolution process proceed either with the evaluation of the existing plan submitted by Seapol Port or by inviting more bidders.
 
Tuticorin Coal Terminal was admitted into the CIRP in February 2020 after defaulting on dues of nearly ₹90 crore owed to the Bank of India. As of now, its total admitted liabilities exceed ₹479 crore.
 
 

Four-year delay in submitting revival plan

The division bench, comprising judicial member KR Saji Kumar and technical member Anil Raj Chellan, took note of the significant time lapse since the Expression of Interest (EoI) was first issued in early 2020, more than four years ago. The tribunal observed that lenders have already spent considerable time exploring potential revival options for the troubled port operator.
 
Given recent improvements in the company’s financial performance during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), the tribunal pointed out that the asset could now attract a broader pool of investors, potentially offering better outcomes for creditors.
 

Seapol Port only bidder under evaluation

At present, Seapol Port remains the sole bidder under evaluation. The company’s resolution plan is being considered by the committee of creditors (CoC) after Seahawk Lines failed to submit a final proposal, despite being given the opportunity.

Also Read

banks

DFS tells public sector banks to speed up CIRP filings, cut delays at NCLT

Supreme Court, SC

NCLT, NCLAT can't review PMLA decision: Supreme Court in BPSL case

Shivinder Mohan Singh

Ex-Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh moves personal insolvency plea in NCLT

Supreme Court

SC upholds NCLT order to begin insolvency against ex-DHFL promoters

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Karnataka HC lifts NCLT freeze on Aakash Educational Services stake sale

 

Adani Ports asks NCLT to allow competitive bidding

Adani Ports argued that it had been included in both the provisional and final list of eligible bidders and that its entry into the process would promote value maximisation for the asset. The company emphasised that with only one proposal currently under consideration, allowing its bid would encourage competitive bidding in line with the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
 
The resolution professional (RP), represented by Shloka Dikshit of Chandhiok & Mahajan, confirmed to the tribunal that the CoC was willing to assess Adani’s resolution plan if the tribunal permitted its late entry. However, the bench ultimately ruled against granting such relief.
 
The NCLT’s decision underlines the importance of timely participation in insolvency proceedings, particularly as asset conditions improve. With Tuticorin Coal Terminal now showing signs of a turnaround, the process may attract renewed interest from additional bidders in the coming weeks.
 

Tuticorin Coal Terminal redevelopment and liquidation

Tuticorin Coal Terminal, a public-private partnership (PPP) project at VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port) in Tamil Nadu, was commissioned in June 2017 to handle coal for nearby power plants. Operations stopped in 2018 due to plant closures and an unsustainable 52.17 per cent revenue-sharing deal.
 
Promoted by ALBA Asia and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, Tuticorin Coal Terminal entered insolvency in 2019 with ₹355.79 crore in debt. After failed revival attempts, it became India’s first port PPP project to head for liquidation. In July 2024, the port authority partnered with JSW to redevelop the site under a 30-year design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) model.
 
Adani Ports had expressed interest in acquiring the insolvent project but faced setbacks and did not submit a resolution plan. 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other cities amid security concerns

PhonePe

PhonePe suffers UPI outage after conducting disaster recovery drills

PremiumInsolvency

Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer insolvency cases getting filed

PremiumJSW

BPSL case: JSW Steel likely to cite NCLT 2019 order in SC review plea

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree signs $450 mn deal, its largest yet, with agribusiness firm

Topics : NCLT insolvent companies Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Tuticorin BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon