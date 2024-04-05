Home / Industry / News / Majority of feature phone users want to shift to Rs 6k-8k smartphones: CMR

Poor camera quality, lack of advanced apps, and limited internet access are the key reasons triggering the need to shift feature phone users to smartphones, according the report by CyberMedia Research

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
Around 75 per cent of feature phone users want to shift to smartphones priced in the range of Rs 6,000-8,000, according to a report released on Friday.

Poor camera quality, lack of advanced apps, and limited internet access are the key reasons triggering the need to shift feature phone users to smartphones, according the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

CMR said it surveyed 2,000 mobile phone users across Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kochi, Nasik, Patna, and Varanasi.

"Three of four users expressed interest to switch to smartphones, primarily in the Rs 6,000-8,000 price range," the report said.

The survey found that Indian feature phone users spend an average of 3 hours daily on calls (87 per cent), alarms (72 per cent), and texting (62 per cent).

The report found that one-third use apps like weather (47 per cent), news (34 per cent), and social media (24 per cent).

"Consumers are increasingly seeking feature phones with a more premium experience, including features like UPI payments. However, the inherent limitations of these devices are ultimately driving them towards smartphones, particularly affordable 4G and 5G models," CMR, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), Prabhu Ram said.

The survey found that Samsung enjoys the highest brand awareness (74 per cent) for feature phones, but itel has the highest conversion rates from awareness to trial and from trial to current usage.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

