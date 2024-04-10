Home / Industry / News / Make in India: Apple assembled $14 bn worth of iPhones in India in FY24

Make in India: Apple assembled $14 bn worth of iPhones in India in FY24

Apple now makes as much as 14% or about 1 in 7 of its marquee devices in India

Foxconn assembled nearly 67 per cent while Pegatron Corp made about 17 per cent of the India-made iPhones, the Bloomberg report added | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple Inc has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India in fiscal 2024, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
 
Apple now makes as much as 14 per cent or about 1 in 7 of its marquee devices from India, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Foxconn assembled nearly 67 per cent while Pegatron Corp made about 17 per cent of the India-made iPhones, the Bloomberg report added.

Wistron Corp's plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, which the Tata Group took over last year, made the remaining.
 
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Apple is increasingly looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China amid geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, even as China remains the largest iPhone-making hub in the world.
 
Reuters reported on Monday that Pegatron is in advanced talks to hand over control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility, located near Chennai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, to the Tata Group.
 
The Indian consumer goods conglomerate is also building another plant in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, with Pegatron likely to emerge as its joint venture partner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Climate concerns take a backseat as India's petrol use doubles in a decade

'Twenty coal mines likely to become operational by end of this year'

24,000 Nm torque, 300 kWh battery: Tresa Motors unveils V0.2 electric truck

Tech talent war: Nearly 4,500 IT leaders switch jobs in 12 months

USISPF appoints ex-revenue secy Bajaj as chair of US-India Tax Forum

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple Incsmartphones marketIndia smartphone marketiPhone

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story