Making a mark: Premium moves up the smartphone food chain, shows data

The Indian smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments — the lowest since 2019 — declining 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reveals data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), a market intelligence platform. This primarily rode on the coat-tails of a 54 per cent YoY decline in the entry-level segment, also known as the mass segment (sub-$150), which shrank to 46 per cent of the market.

Analysts expect premium smartphone sales to largely propel growth as shipments of entry-level devices hit the skids.