Making a mark: Premium moves up the smartphone food chain, shows data

Analysts expect premium smartphone sales to largely propel growth as shipments of entry-level devices hit the skids

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Premium moves up the mobile food chain if consumer palate is any indicator. In this mobile device mosh pit where value has edged out volume and mass has lost its charm, premium clearly means business.
Analysts expect premium smartphone sales to largely propel growth as shipments of entry-level devices hit the skids.
The Indian smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments — the lowest since 2019 — declining 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reveals data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), a market intelligence platform. This primarily rode on the coat-tails of a 54 per cent YoY decline in the entry-level segment, also known as the mass segment (sub-$150), which shrank to 46 per cent of the market.

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

