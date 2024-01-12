Many new technologies used in construction of longest sea bridge Atal Setu

The lights used in Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, do not disturb the aquatic environment and its construction involved several technologies that were used for the first time in India, a senior official said, adding that it being described as "engineering marvel" by experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country

"On January 12, PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. This is India's longest bridge built on the sea. Several such technologies have been used in the making of this bridge, which are used for the first time in India. The lights used in this bridge do not disturb the aquatic environment.," Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today and unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the state.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay also foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

An official release said that Prime Minister's vision is to improve 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built in line with this vision, it said.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

It is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge with about 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km of length on the land.

It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the release said.

At Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive.

Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2000 crore of railway projects to the nation. The Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for the gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with "best available machines in world including 3D Metal printing".

This will house a training school for the skilling of the workforce for this sector, including specially abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in the gems and jewellery trade and will also help domestic manufacturing.