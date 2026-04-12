MCA to launch AI system for green channel name approval in less than a day

In order to automate and fast-track company name approval, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs plans to launch an Artificial Intelligence-enabled model later this month, a senior government official said.

The system will give every user a confidence rating on a scale of one to five for the name entered to incorporate a company. This rating will indicate the chances of the name being approved without glitches. For instance, names similar to those already in use will receive a lower confidence rating, requiring the user to try a different name.

Last month, the average time taken for approval or rejection of a company incorporation application was 1.3 days, according to the MCA portal. The government wants to reduce this time to less than a day using better technology.

The new AI-enabled system is expected to be launched by the end of this month. Initially, low-risk cases will get approved without any human intervention, such as those where there is no rule being violated prima facie. “This green channel process would bring greater transparency in the system. Ultimately our goal is to have it without any human intervention. We can spare resources for where it is really required,” a senior official said. Experts feel that despite the digitisation of processes, company incorporation in India remains a complex legal exercise, characterised by rigorous regulatory scrutiny and exacting procedural requirements. “In India, company incorporation faces multiple challenges, with name approval being the most critical. Key challenges include documentation gaps, name approval hurdles, and interpretational ambiguities under the MCA framework,” said Abha Shah, Partner, IndiaLaw LLP.

The MCA is developing the AI model internally in collaboration with its existing service provider LTI Mindtree and using Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) from India’s AI Stack, the official said. “The biggest challenge with company incorporation in India today is not the law but the system’s opacity and subjectivity. Name approval has effectively become a black box. CRC routinely rejects names on grounds like ‘similarity’ or ‘generic usage’ even when the applicant has done a proper Rule 8 analysis, trademark checks and filed NOCs,” said Sindhuja Kashyap, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. Kashyap highlighted that foreign subsidiaries face even more issues, with stringent KYC for overseas directors and minor mismatches often pushing timelines from days to weeks. “There is no real accountability or consistency on how objections are framed or what the solution could be,” Kashyap added.