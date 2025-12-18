India eases business visa norms in boost for Chinese manufacturing experts

India has eased its business visa rules to make it simpler for foreign engineers and technicians to work in the country, a move expected to help local manufacturers that depend heavily on Chinese professionals.

The changes are aimed at reducing delays and cutting paperwork that had slowed down visa approvals over the past few years, news agency Reuters reported.

New digital system to speed up visas

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said it launched a new digital platform last month that allows companies to generate sponsorship letters online to invite foreign professionals. It has also simplified visa application forms and removed the requirement to seek extra recommendations from multiple ministries.

According to the government, these steps are meant to make the process faster and more transparent for businesses. Support for manufacturing, training needs The relaxed visa rules apply to roles such as factory installation, commissioning, maintenance and production. Indian companies often rely on Chinese engineers and technicians for these functions, especially in factories that use Chinese machinery. These professionals also play a key role in training local workers, the news report said. Last week, Reuters reported that India had reduced red tape to speed up visas for Chinese professionals, signalling an improvement in ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

ALSO READ: India's exports to China rise on petroleum and electronics shipments India had tightened entry rules for Chinese nationals after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Following the incident, business visa applications faced closer scrutiny by several ministries, often leading to delays that stretched into months. These restrictions affected several sectors, particularly electronics and solar manufacturing, which depend on specialised skills and equipment from China. India-China ties The easing of visa rules comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China earlier this year, his first trip to the country in seven years. During the visit, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed ways to stabilise and improve bilateral relations.

According to estimates by think tank Observer Research Foundation, stricter visa checks led to production losses of about $15 billion over four years for Indian electronics manufacturers. These firms import critical machinery from China and depend on Chinese experts to operate and maintain it. Large Chinese electronics companies, including Xiaomi, also struggled to secure visas for their staff. Industry executives have said the restrictions slowed expansion plans in India, while the solar sector faced shortages of skilled workers. China to reopen visas for Indians from Dec 22 China will reopen visa applications for Indian citizens from December 22, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said. The Chinese Embassy in India will introduce an online visa application system.