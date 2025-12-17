Multi-lane free flow toll collection by 2026-end, says Nitin Gadkari

The Centre’s latest intervention to make highway use seamless and reduce leakages, Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection, will be implemented across the country by the end of next year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Wednesday.

“Multi-lane free flow toll is a very good facility. Earlier, we had to pay at the toll and it would take 3 to 10 minutes; then, due to FastTag, the time has come down to 60 seconds or less. Our income has increased by at least ₹5,000 crore. After MLFF came, replacing FastTag, cars can now cross the toll at a maximum of 80 km per hour, and no one will be stopped at the toll,” he said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.