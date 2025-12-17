India tops global active users for AI apps; telcos to monetise: BofA report

Indian telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are banking on increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) or large language model (LLM) apps for monetisation opportunities, including higher data consumption by users and upselling personalised products, as the country becomes the world’s largest market for these apps by active number of users.

What does BofA say about India’s AI app user base?

According to a Bank of America Securities report on Wednesday, apps such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Perplexity have a large chunk of their users coming from India, with the country having the highest number of daily and monthly active users. (See chart)

How can Indian telcos monetise AI-led data adoption? “We find Indian telcos like Bharti and Jio (subsidiary of RIL) well placed to increase user stickiness and benefit from AI scale-up in the medium term,” the brokerage said, adding that rising data adoption was leading to a higher average revenue per user (ARPU), a quarterly metric indicating the profitability of a carrier. ARPUs for Jio and Airtel were Rs 211.4 and Rs 256, respectively, as of September 2025. What new revenue opportunities does BofA flag for telcos? “There’s room to upsell and offer personalised targeted offerings in future and collaboration opportunities in the data centre and enterprise space with global entities,” the brokerage added. The upward projections by BofA are backed by tailwinds for the Indian market, including the sheer size of the 700-750 million mobile user base within the larger pool of young, English-speaking people who have access to affordable data, thereby consuming 20-30 GB of data at $2 a month.

How are Jio and Airtel using AI app bundles to drive adoption? “The adoption is further accelerated as telcos like Jio and Bharti are offering complimentary subscriptions of paid versions of Gemini and Perplexity, respectively,” the brokerage added. Over 2025, telcos bundled offers with AI apps. Jio offers a Pro plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 free for 18 months for all Jio 5G users. The offer also includes 2TB storage on Google One, Veo 3.1 AI video tool, NotebookLM, Google Workspace and Nano Banana. Bharti Airtel offers a 12-month Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 free to all active users across prepaid, postpaid, broadband and direct-to-home.

Why does BofA call India a test bed for agentic AI? The brokerage added that, given the adoption of LLMs in India, the country can serve as an ideal test bed for agentic AI apps built on top of LLMs that can reason, plan and execute tasks independently. AI user base in India: Snapshot Monthly active users (mn) App India user base ChatGPT 145 Gemini 105 Perplexity 20 Grok <5 DeepSeek <5 Daily active users (mn) App India user base ChatGPT 65 Gemini 15 Perplexity <5 Grok <1 DeepSeek <1 India's share of global monthly active users “This would not only position India as the largest user of AI but also a global proving ground where such apps could be stress-tested in diverse, real-world scenarios before broader deployment. Global LLMs could tie up with Indian companies for fulfilment — just the way agentic apps of Gemini and ChatGPT tied up with Booking and Expedia in the US online travel agency (OTA) space.”