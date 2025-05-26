Advertising revenues of media companies to stay weak through H1 FY26

The financial year 2024–25 (FY25) was a challenging one for media companies due to a decline in advertising revenues, led by a weak consumption environment. Media analysts and executives anticipate advertising revenues will remain under pressure during the first half of FY26, with cautious spending expected to persist.

This comes after media companies saw little relief in the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), when advertising revenue continued to decline year-on-year (YoY), largely due to a higher base in the same quarter last year, which benefited from election-related spending.

According to a media analyst and a media buying executive, ad revenue is expected to remain subdued in the first half of FY26 and may begin recovering from the third quarter, as consumer spending gradually picks up.

“The (advertising) market is still under pressure,” said Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), during a recent earnings call. “Very difficult for me to project when the market will start bouncing back. But we do expect that the bounce-back will start very soon, post the cricket calendar ends for the entertainment network.” ALSO READ: Zee Entertainment Q4FY25 net profit jumps 14-fold to Rs 188.4 crore For ZEEL, advertising revenue dropped 25 per cent to ₹837.5 crore in Q4FY25 on a YoY basis. Its domestic advertising revenue declined 27 per cent YoY, impacted by a slowdown in the macro advertising environment, the postponement of the Zee Cine Awards, a packed sports calendar, and a high base in Q4FY24.

“Going forward, we are continuing to look at ways to maximise advertisement revenues and will remain cautious in the near term on the pace of our advertisement revenue growth,” said Mukund Galgali, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), ZEEL. According to Ankur Bhasin, Secretary, Media and Entertainment Association of India, the current geopolitical environment poses a minor challenge, but content fatigue among audiences is a more significant issue. This has led to reduced viewership and lower revenues across both pay and ad-supported models. “This is cyclical in nature and is expected to reverse in the next six months. There has also been a decline in quality content, which will pick up soon due to the quality content pipeline slated towards the mid and end of the year,” he added.

For Reliance Industries-backed Network18 Media & Investments, advertising inventory consumption for the TV news industry declined 15 per cent YoY, pressuring TV revenue growth, according to its investor presentation. Its digital segment, however, continued to see ad revenue growth, albeit on a lower base. Similarly, HT Media — a print and digital media company — reported a 3 per cent YoY decline in its print advertising revenue to ₹285 crore in Q4FY25. Advertising revenue across its English and Hindi-language segments also declined YoY. ALSO READ: ASCI calls for regulatory clarity on opinion trading and its advertising The media buying executive noted that the decline in ad spending is broad-based. However, Bhasin said economic uncertainty would particularly impact advertising by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and quick-commerce sectors, while the gaming sector remains resilient.

“Gaming is growing rapidly. Its advertising revenue and spending are growing as well. A lot of eyeballs have moved to it and if you see, even Netflix is trying to push gaming to the audiences,” Bhasin said. In contrast, Shemaroo Entertainment — a content creator, aggregator, and distributor — reported a 3.3 per cent YoY rise in traditional media revenue to ₹147.5 crore in Q4FY25. “Given the ongoing macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical tensions, and major sporting events like IPL, the overall advertising outlook is expected to remain subdued in the near term, particularly for the non-sports category,” said Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, during its earnings call.