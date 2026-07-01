MEIL, Analog plan $500 million push to bring physical intelligence to India

Analog was founded by Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman, known globally as the inventor of HoloLens while serving as the head developer at Microsoft. Analog has already set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India through which it will invest in the JV. It is also planning to set up an Analog facility in Hyderabad within six months, while a commercial launch is expected within three months. “While Megha brings us the reach that we don’t have in India, we bring the technology. Our aim is to work with governments, the public sector, the construction industry, and urban infrastructure, among others,” Kipman said.