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MEIL, Analog plan $500 million push to bring physical intelligence to India

JV to help cities and industries sense, predict, and act in real time

PV Krishna Reddy, Alex Kipman, Analog
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PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL with Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog
Surajeet Das GuptaShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
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Hyderabad-based infrastructure and engineering major Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) and Abu Dhabi-based Analog on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to deploy physical intelligence (Pi) for the first time in India. Both companies have set up a 50:50 joint venture (JV) to bring Analog’s technology platform to the country, which will involve investments of $300-500 million over the next three to four years.
 
The Abu Dhabi-based company is a pioneer in Pi globally. Pi is a new frontier in artificial intelligence (AI) that gives machines the ability to perceive, understand, and act within the real world rather than through rigid programming. This is done through continuous learning and the creation of a living model that grows more intelligent with every interaction.
 
Analog was founded by Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman, known globally as the inventor of HoloLens while serving as the head developer at Microsoft. Analog has already set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India through which it will invest in the JV. It is also planning to set up an Analog facility in Hyderabad within six months, while a commercial launch is expected within three months. “While Megha brings us the reach that we don’t have in India, we bring the technology. Our aim is to work with governments, the public sector, the construction industry, and urban infrastructure, among others,” Kipman said.
 
Machines build data continuously in Pi through thousands of sensors across cities, enterprises, hotels, or homes, supported by robots and agents.
 
Kipman said their first project with the Telangana government is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in real time in Hyderabad. “This will help solve real-life problems for Hyderabad citizens. Around 100,000 sensors are already installed in the city, but they do not provide predictive insights to make real-time decisions. We will add Pi to these sensors to enable real-time reduction of traffic congestion. We believe it would require 1 million sensors to do this effectively across the whole city. The more sensors you have, the better the intelligence,” said Kipman.
 
This partnership brings that capability to India at scale. MEIL brings the reach. Analog brings the intelligence. Together, they will work across infrastructure, mobility, industrial systems, public safety, urban transformation, and intelligent operations. “In the next three to four years, we are planning to invest $300-500 million in Pi,” said P V Krishna Reddy, managing director of MEIL.
 
“This is a totally different technology and the next level of AI. We can utilise this for operating electric buses, executing refineries, and operating and maintaining water systems. We are going to start manufacturing cells, batteries, and passenger cars in due course. We can utilise this in those sectors as well,” Reddy added.
 
The partnership will advance deployments across intelligent infrastructure and mobility, smart urban systems, advanced sensing and operational intelligence, robotics and spatial computing, industrial transformation, public safety, and AI-enabled real-world environments. Beyond deployments, the collaboration will invest in long-term capability creation, talent development, and ecosystem building in India.
 
Kipman said Analog is undertaking a similar project in Abu Dhabi, which has a comparable number of sensors as Hyderabad, though it is a much smaller city. When asked about privacy issues arising from sensors in urban areas, he said, “Data sovereignty is most important. That is the principle we follow in Abu Dhabi, and we will do the same in India too. No data will leave the country and will be stored in India while following all the privacy legislation laid out by the government.”
 
“We should see Pi as a utility like water or connectivity. It will be metered, so if you use more, you pay more. It should give the provider enough return on investment to make sense,” he added.
   

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Topics :Megha Engineering and Infrastructure LimitedAnalog DevicesIntelligencesmart cities

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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