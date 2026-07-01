Indian Reits Association appoints KRT CEO Shirish Godbole as chairperson

The Indian Reits Association (IRA) has appointed Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer (CEO) of Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), as its chairperson with immediate effect. He succeeds Alok Aggarwal, who stepped down following his retirement as managing director and CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

Founded in 2023 under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Ministry of Finance, IRA is a non-profit industry body established to promote the growth and development of India's real estate investment trust (Reit) sector.

Its members include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office Reit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the association thanked Aggarwal for his leadership and contribution during the formative years of India's listed Reit industry. "Under his stewardship, the Association played a key role in strengthening investor education, fostering industry engagement, and supporting the growth of the country's listed Reit ecosystem," IRA said. Commenting on his appointment, Godbole said, "I am honoured to assume the role of Chairperson of the Indian Reits Association at a defining moment for the sector. In just a few years, Reits have established themselves as a credible and transparent investment avenue, and the opportunity ahead is even more exciting. As India's commercial real estate market continues to mature, Reits have the potential to become a mainstream investment product for both domestic and global investors."