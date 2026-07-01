Hormuz normalisation unlikely anytime soon despite US-Iran agreement

"Considering the latest security situation in the Gulf region... the Directorate clarifies that there is no restriction for Indian ship owners/managers/RPSL agencies to continue the operation of ships and deployment of Indian seafarers in and out of Persian Gulf region by following the security protocols of the Coastal States and security agencies," the Directorate General of Shipping's circular said. It advised stakeholders to continue exercising caution.
According to shipping experts, outbound transits (sailing east) continue to dominate traffic through the strait as shipping lines remain wary. According to Peter Sand, chief analyst at market intelligence platform Xeneta, before the conflict began, transits were evenly balanced at 50 per cent for all ship types as well as for containerships.