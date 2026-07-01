Hormuz normalisation unlikely anytime soon despite US-Iran agreement

An executive at French carrier CMA CGM said one of its vessels, the French-flagged CMA CGM Galapagos, successfully transited the Strait on Sunday. "The Group continues to closely monitor developments in the region and remains fully mobilised to ensure the safety and security of its crews," the company said.

Amid the disruption, freight rates have surged on major maritime routes by as much as 197 per cent since the conflict began. India itself saw container freight rates to West Asia surge tenfold at the height of the conflict. "Spot rates will keep climbing for as long as the Strait of Hormuz is not fully open," Sand said. "That could be four more weeks or longer depending on how complex the de-mining operation turns out to be."