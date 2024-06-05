Home / Industry / News / MeitY will continue momentum in new govt by building on past legacies: Secy

MeitY will continue momentum in new govt by building on past legacies: Secy

Secretary Krishnan also stressed the need for innovators to develop their own intellectual property (IP) in technology products in India

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
MeitY Secretary S Krishnan, while commenting on the policy roadmap for the IT ministry going ahead, said that the ministry will continue the momentum and take up new initiatives and build on past legacies.

“When a government comes in, there has to be new measures taken....we have a number of initiatives that have been in the works, and with the new government forming up, we will put those as the Ministry's agenda. We will have to build on past successes and take it forward," said Krishnan at the sidelines of a Software Technology Park of India (STPI) event.

On the question of whether the work on the Digital Persona Data Protection Act (DPDP) and Digital India Act will continue, he said: "The legacy we have in the organisation in terms of the system memory institutionally continues."

Rules for the DPDP Act and Digital India Act are some of the key legislations that the IT Ministry is expected to come up with post-elections.


Secretary Krishnan also stressed the need for innovators to develop their own intellectual property (IP) in technology products in India.

“Becoming a product nation is an important ambition that India has. Last year we set up a committee under the chairmanship of the principal scientific adviser to figure out how we can make India a product nation. It is important because ultimately that is where all the benefits and most of the profits go,” Krishnan explained while using the example of an iPhone and how the company retains most of the profits owing to its IP rights.

The Secretary also said that the IT Ministry has set up an ambitious target of taking up the value of the country's digital economy to $1 trillion by the year 2030.

“MeitY as a ministry is able to play a role in actually putting together an ecosystem enabling India to emerge as a product nation. Both in software and hardware can make a huge difference. This is why I think the ministry is looking at the total value of the digital economy covering both software and hardware at about $1 trillion by 2030,” he added.

Topics :IT ministryinformation technologyIntellectual Property Right

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

