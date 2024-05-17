Business Standard
Govt ready to finance up to 50% of GPU infra cost: Meity secretary

In order to speed up the entire process, the idea is to partner with a variety of private institutions so that we are able to work with the private sector in making this capacity available quickly

artificial intelligence business fintech

Representative Picture

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Under the India AI Mission, the Centre is planning to provide fiscal support to entities that create compute infrastructure in the country. The financial support will be up to 50 per cent of the total cost of setting up GPU infrastructure, said MeitY Secretary S Krishnan on Friday.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Business Summit 2024, the Secretary said, “The target is to establish at least 10,000 GPUs worth of AI compute capacity in the country and for this the government is prepared to provide for a significant increase of up to about 50 per cent of the cost of creating this infrastructure.”
Under the Rs 10,372 crore India AI Mission, a key focus area is to develop high-end compute capacity within the country, for which the government will facilitate the setting up of more than 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.


“In order to speed up the entire process, the idea is to partner with a variety of private institutions so that we are able to work with the private sector in making this capacity available quickly,” he added.

Secretary Krishnan also said that MeitY will work in association with the private sector and ensure that the compute capacity itself is privately created but the utilisation could be at a subsidised rate for certain identified use cases.

Further, for faster and wider availability of GPU resources in the country, the government might look at the viability gap funding approach or a voucher-based mechanism for the sector, Krishnan said.

“For a wider use of GPU capacity by different types of providers, we want to make it available both on possibly a viability gap funding (VGF) basis where new capacity would be created and there would be a VGF from the government, or alternatively, a voucher-based mechanism where the capacity is already created and we issue out vouchers which people can use,” he added.

Krishnan further said that in addition to the compute infrastructure being created under the India AI Mission, there is a separate capacity developed for the government's own use under the National Supercomputing Mission.
Topics : Artificial intelligence IT ministry IT sector Tech sector

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

