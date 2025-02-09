Weak merchant gains in Q3, but firms bet on recovery in long term

Merchant power sale realisations for two major private power producers — Adani Power and JSW Energy — took a hit in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25. However, company executives and analysts remain optimistic about the segment’s long-term growth.

“Merchant rate was ₹6.86 per unit in the same period last year, compared to ₹4.54 now — a drop of more than ₹2 per unit, which has impacted earnings,” said Dilip Jha, chief financial officer of Adani Power, during an analyst call on February 5. The company's continuing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to ₹4,786 crore in Q3, down from ₹5,059 crore a year ago.

JSW Energy executives echoed similar concerns in the company’s latest earnings call. “Higher volumes across exchanges led to lower realisations in the merchant market, which impacted the dark spreads of our short-term sales,” said Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of JSW Energy. The company’s Ebitda declined 9 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,115 crore, primarily due to lower short-term spreads, despite higher overall generation. Despite the decline, both company executives and analysts remain confident in the segment’s future growth. “We remain confident in strong power demand in the medium term,” Mahendra said. An email query sent to JSW Energy remained unanswered until the time of going to press. As of December 2024, 34 per cent of the company’s 3,858-megawatt thermal assets were operating in the open market.