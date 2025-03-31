Mhada allocates Rs 2,800 crore for redevelopment of Mumbai's BDD chawls

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has allocated Rs 2,800 crore for the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai's Worli, Naigaon, and Parel through the state-run agency's budget for the financial year 2026 (FY26).

Mhada is in charge of the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project as a nodal agency and planning authority. It will execute one of the biggest cluster redevelopment projects in the city through a consortium of Tata Projects, Capacit'e Infraprojects, and CITIC Group. The project is valued at Rs 11,744 crore. The project's foundation was laid in April 2017.

Once the project is completed, the eligible tenants of the chawls will get homes with a carpet area of 500 square feet.

Under the Mumbai Board of the authority, 5,199 housing units are planned to be constructed in FY26, with a financial allocation of Rs 5,749.49 crore. Further, Rs 350 crore has been allocated for the PMGP Colony redevelopment project in Jogeshwari East, Rs 205 crore for the Paridhi Khadi redevelopment project in Bandra West, and Rs 573 crore for the construction of housing units at Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon. Overall, the authority has set a target to construct 19,497 housing units across Maharashtra in FY26. This will be executed through its regional boards in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur. A budgetary provision of Rs 9,202.76 crore has been allocated for this purpose under the approved annual budget.