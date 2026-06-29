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MIB forms high-level Study Group to boost Indian film industry and cinemas

The Prasoon Joshi-led panel will recommend measures to strengthen film production, distribution, financing and technology, while supporting the expansion of cinema infrastructure

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC Chairman
MIB has set up a high-level Study Group, which will be chaired by Prasoon Joshi, chairman of Prasar Bharati
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Monday took decisions to boost the Indian film industry, which will also help increase the number of cinemas across the country.
 
A high-level review meeting, chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw with senior ministry officials, directed immediate structural measures to strengthen film production, distribution and technological integration, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.
 
MIB has set up a high-level Study Group, which will be chaired by Prasoon Joshi, chairman of Prasar Bharati. It will include industry experts and technology partners, and will study the opportunities and challenges before Indian cinema and suggest measures to strengthen the sector.
 
The Study Group will consult all relevant stakeholders and submit its report to MIB within three months.
 
The group will study the opportunities and challenges before Indian cinema and look into issues including steps to make Indian films more competitive in global markets, the impact of new technologies on cinema, how filmmakers can access institutional finance from the market, and new funding options for film production.
 
It will also look into problems filmmakers face in raising money for production and distribution, work with state governments and other stakeholders, identify best practices, and recommend a comprehensive policy framework for the long-term growth of Indian cinema.
 
Regulations for cinemas and theatres fall under the State List, and to speed up cinema infrastructure, MIB has prepared a set of model rules, PIB said.
 
"The Ministry has now sent these Model State Cinema Regulations to all state governments. States are requested to adopt them. The Ministry will also help states put these rules into practice," the release said, adding that these decisions will help build a globally competitive Indian film industry.
 
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Topics :Press Information Bureaufilm industrycinemas

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

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