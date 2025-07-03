MIB proposes amendments to TV ratings guidelines, inviting more agencies

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) proposed amendments to the policy guidelines for television (TV) rating agencies on Wednesday, which remove certain restrictive provisions for media houses, allowing more players in the TV ratings measurement segment, as per a release by the Press Information Bureau.
“The Ministry (MIB) has invited feedback from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of the issuance of the draft. The proposed reforms aim to enable fair competition, generate more accurate and representative data, and ensure that the TRP system reflects the diverse and evolving media consumption habits of viewers across the country,” the release said.
MIB has also modified clause 1.4 by replacing the earlier requirement that a company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) shall not include any activity like consultancy or advisory services with an easier-to-comply provision.
Currently, BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) is the organisation that looks after TV viewership and releases television rating points (TRP). The issue arises as BARC does not track trends in connected TV (CTV) platforms, which have seen a rise in viewership in recent years. MIB’s moves aim to democratise and modernise the television audience measurement ecosystem in India, the release stated.
“The proposed amendments aim to allow multiple agencies to foster healthy competition, bring in new technologies, and provide more reliable and representative data, especially for connected TV platforms. As viewing habits evolve, so must the way we measure them. The amendments will also enable more investments from broadcasters, advertisers, and other stakeholders to improve rating technology and infrastructure. With these reforms, India aims to build a more transparent, inclusive, and technology-driven TV rating ecosystem,” the release stated.
In the digital era, consumers have various options to consume content through several mediums. This comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman, Anil Lahoti, had said that Trai has recommended revamping the audience measurement system to allow multiple agencies to offer more reliable data. He had also mentioned that this change would support better advertising pricing in the industry at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May.
