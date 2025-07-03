MIB proposes amendments to TV ratings guidelines, inviting more agencies

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) proposed amendments to the policy guidelines for television (TV) rating agencies on Wednesday, which remove certain restrictive provisions for media houses, allowing more players in the TV ratings measurement segment, as per a release by the Press Information Bureau.

“The Ministry (MIB) has invited feedback from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of the issuance of the draft. The proposed reforms aim to enable fair competition, generate more accurate and representative data, and ensure that the TRP system reflects the diverse and evolving media consumption habits of viewers across the country,” the release said.

ALSO READ: Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk MIB has also modified clause 1.4 by replacing the earlier requirement that a company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) shall not include any activity like consultancy or advisory services with an easier-to-comply provision. Currently, BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) is the organisation that looks after TV viewership and releases television rating points (TRP). The issue arises as BARC does not track trends in connected TV (CTV) platforms, which have seen a rise in viewership in recent years. MIB’s moves aim to democratise and modernise the television audience measurement ecosystem in India, the release stated.