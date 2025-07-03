HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali Ayurved from airing any television advertisements disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash products. The HC decision came on a plea moved by Dabur India, seeking an injunction against the alleged defamatory advertising campaign.

Dabur India. A detailed order copy is awaited. The matter has now been listed for 14 July. ALSO READ: Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the interim applications filed by. A detailed order copy is awaited. The matter has now been listed for 14 July.

Dabur moved two interim injunction applications in the suit in which summons were issued in December last year. In the second injunction application, Dabur alleged that after the issuance of summons, Patanjali ran 6,182 advertisements against its product in one week.