Home / Industry / News / HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court restrained Patanjali Ayurved from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash products, following Dabur's plea for an injunction against the allegedly defamatory campaign.

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,
Dabur moved two interim injunction applications in the suit in which summons were issued in December last year.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali Ayurved from airing any television advertisements disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash products. The HC decision came on a plea moved by Dabur India, seeking an injunction against the alleged defamatory advertising campaign.
 
Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the interim applications filed by Dabur India. A detailed order copy is awaited. The matter has now been listed for 14 July. 
 
Dabur moved two interim injunction applications in the suit in which summons were issued in December last year. In the second injunction application, Dabur alleged that after the issuance of summons, Patanjali ran 6,182 advertisements against its product in one week.
 
Patanjali Ayurved has also claimed that its product contains 51 herbs, compared to Dabur's 40, and allegedly suggested that Chyawanprash sold by other brands contains mercury. Dabur has denied such claims, alleging that Patanjali's advertisement specifically refers to Dabur's product made with 40 herbs as 'ordinary.' It also said that Patanjali was disparaging their brand by calling Dabur ordinary.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel industry calls for safeguard measures to protect local players

Housing sales dip 2% but office leasing jumps 41% in H1 2025: Knight Frank

Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

Is China using 'silent sanction' on talent to target India's mfg sector?

Institutional investments in real estate decline 33% in Q2 CY25: Report

Topics :PatanjaliPatanjali AyurvedaDaburDelhi High Court

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story