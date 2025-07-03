Home / Industry / News / E-auction of 730 FM radio channels to be conducted this month: I&B secy

E-auction of 730 FM radio channels to be conducted this month: I&B secy

In August last year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to conduct the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore

Radio
This change aims to provide bidders with more time per round during the allocation stage, potentially facilitating a more considered bidding process.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Online auctions for 730 FM radio channels in 234 cities across the country are scheduled to start later this month, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Thursday.

Addressing the Broadcasting Engineering Society Expo here, Jaju said over 20 top companies from across the country have participated in bids that were invited for the auction under the Private FM Radio Phase III policy.

"There are a lot of gains being made now in terms of the private FM radio. The auctions for private FM radio are slated to start this month," Jaju said.

"I am sure that it will get good participation from many of the players," he said.

In August last year, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal to conduct the third batch of e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore, under the Private FM Radio Phase III policy. 

In October last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting invited applications for e-auctions. Six months later, in April this year, the Ministry issued Amendment No. 1 to the Auction Rules for Private FM Radio Batch III channels e-auction under Phase III.

According to the amendment, the Ministry has extended the duration of each round in the Rank-wise Multiple Rounds allocation stage from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.

This change aims to provide bidders with more time per round during the allocation stage, potentially facilitating a more considered bidding process. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama report as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

Diversify manufacturing, supply chains after China's Foxconn exit: CII Prez

HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

Premium

Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

Arkade Developers to acquire Goregaon's Filmistan Studios for Rs 183 crore

Topics :auctionRadiomedia

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story