Chemical fund, subsidies, port clusters needed amid China dependence: Niti

Amid India’s heavy dependence on China and external markets in the chemicals sector, Niti Aayog has suggested the creation of eight major port-based clusters, a support fund for chemicals, and various subsidies to increase India’s share in global value chains (GVCs).

While India is a major exporter of chemicals, it is also reliant on a high number of imports, which has resulted in a $31 billion trade deficit in the sector (2023), according to the Centre’s official policy think tank. It also flagged that India’s current share in chemical GVCs is 3.5 per cent right now.

Around 34 per cent of India’s chemical imports come from China, with a trade deficit of $29 billion. Targeted reforms encompassing a comprehensive range of fiscal and non-fiscal interventions will enable India to have a $1 trillion chemical sector and achieve a 12 per cent GVC share by 2040, thus becoming a global chemical powerhouse, Niti said.

“India is ideally placed right now, given where the world is, both economically as well as geopolitically. India is in a sweet spot. We are right at the heart,” said Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer and former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam at the launch of the report. ALSO READ: Diversify manufacturing, supply chains after China's Foxconn exit: CII Prez “A GVC Chemical fund could be established to provide financial support for infrastructure development and other key initiatives within the chemical hub. This fund can ensure that necessary investments are made to address critical infrastructure needs and can offer financial backing for projects that support the long-term sustainability of the parks. State governments will assist in land procurement and handle dispute resolution at the local level,” Niti Aayog said in its report ‘Chemical Industry: Powering India’s Participation in Global Value Chains.’

Among other interventions like subsidies for operating expenditure, a committee for fast-tracked environmental clearances, and skilling and research and development support, the Aayog also recommended major upgrades in port infrastructure and eight new clusters for chemicals, given most chemical industries and supply chains are port-based. “This initiative could help overcome the insufficiencies of storage capacity, handling capacity, mechanisation, and last-mile connectivity that the industry grapples with at present. Developing existing port infrastructure in a targeted manner, with state-of-the-art storage and material handling facilities for critical substances (such as ammonia, ethylene, propylene, and natural gas) could enhance the industry’s supply-chain efficiency,” it said.

It also suggested the composition of a Chemical Committee for ports to advise on and address infrastructural gaps in chemical trading at ports. Moreover, Chemicals Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma said that deliberations at the Expenditure Finance Committee are also underway for a policy on R&D for the sector. The timing of these interventions is particularly critical, the Aayog said. Global supply chains are undergoing seismic shifts due to geopolitical tensions, trade realignments, and the push for sustainability, the Aayog said. “As multinational corporations seek alternative manufacturing hubs beyond China, India has a unique opportunity to emerge as a preferred destination, provided it acts swiftly and decisively. The realignment of global trade presents India with a once-in-a-generation chance to establish itself as a key node in the global chemicals network,” the Aayog pointed out.