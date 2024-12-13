Microfinance growth to nosedive to 4% in FY25, says CareEdge Ratings

With lenders tightening disbursements and constraints on funds, the growth in the assets under management (AUM) portfolio of non-banking finance companies working as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) is expected to moderate sharply to 4 per cent in FY25 from 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24. The portfolio of NBFC-MFIs had grown by 37 per cent in FY23, according to CareEdge Ratings.

Sanjay Agarwal, director, CareEdge Ratings, said MFIs have reduced lending activity. Banks are also being very selective in providing funds to micro-lenders. The rating agency released its growth outlook for 2025 today.

The slowdown in business activity has been visible in the first two quarters of the current financial year (FY25). Data from the Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN) showed that the AUM of NBFC-MFIs grew by 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y till September 2024. The AUM had grown by 29.5 per cent in FY24.

The growth gained momentum in FY23 after the Reserve Bank of India liberalised various regulatory norms, including the cap on margins.

As a proactive step to contain stress, the self-regulatory organisations (SROs) in the microfinance sector—MFIN and Sa-Dhan—have introduced stricter norms for lending.

Earlier this month, Alok Misra, chief executive and director, MFIN, said that considering the ongoing challenges, the industry decided to moderate disbursement growth and focus on strengthening underwriting as per MFIN guardrails and repayment collections.

Referring to the stress in the microfinance sector, the rating agency said the deterioration in asset quality might be higher for entities operating in vulnerable geographies. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) may rise to 4.5 per cent in FY25 from 2.8 per cent in FY24 and 2.6 per cent in FY23, according to CareEdge estimates.

These lenders would also need to set aside higher amounts as provisions for rising stress. CareEdge data indicated that credit costs—provisions for stressed assets—are estimated to rise sharply to 6.5 per cent in FY25 from 2.6 per cent in FY24. The burden may increase further to 8.5 per cent under extreme stress conditions.

The higher credit costs would significantly impact the profitability of MFIs in FY25, Agarwal added.