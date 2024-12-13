DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

Jammu-based DeVANS Modern Breweries plans to expand its beer production capacity in Samba to 600,000 from 400,000 hectolitres (HL) with an investment of about Rs 60 crore, the company told Business Standard. It also plans to enter the Dubai duty-free space with one-litre bottles of its Single Malt brand Gianchand, though no concrete timeline was shared.

Speaking about the investment, Prem Dewan, chief managing director, DeVANS Modern Breweries, said, “Investment for us is a continuous process. We eye spending heavy capex on expansion and improving quality. A barrel costs about Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. Additionally, this is accompanied by the liquid cost needed for production. We are planning on huge investments but doing it steadily.”

Next financial year, the company plans to launch two limited editions of Gianchand, its flagship Indian Single Malt. Additionally, DeVANS is looking to add about 10,000 barrels to its current count of 8,000 to boost malt maturation capacity. The bourbon whiskey barrels are majorly imported from the US. The company also aims to enter New Zealand and Hong Kong for exports.

For the company, beer constitutes the majority of sales, at about 70-80 per cent. DeVANS competes against United Breweries Limited (UBL) , Budweiser, and other players in the country.

DeVANS has two umbrella beer portfolios – Godfather and Six Fields. Presently, the company has tie-ups with breweries across India, including Arunachal Pradesh’s Aether Breweries (10,000 KL annual output), Jharkhand’s BDPL (32,000 KL annual output), Uttar Pradesh’s Vairagi Brewery (24,000 KL annual output), and Tamil Nadu’s Tropical Breweries (50,000 KL annual output).

DeVANS is strategically solidifying the nationwide presence of its Godfather beer brand with its brewing prowess. Additionally, it has plans for two more tie-ups by March 2025, including one in Assam, which is set to commence in December.

More From This Section

Talking about the landscape of alcobev in India, Dewan added, “Everyone is now aiming at premiumisation, especially when it comes to beer. We are not yet aiming at this segment. Our beer sales for FY25 will be double last year’s, given the tie-ups.”

Currently, the alcobev player’s India sales consist of 70,000-80,000 cases a year. In FY25, the company aims to touch the 12 million cases mark in sales.

“DeVANS will be coming up with a new brand similar to Germany’s herb liquor Jägermeister in the next fiscal. The product is almost ready and is waiting for packaging to come through.”

Furthermore, the brewery and distillery company is discontinuing its Kotsberg beer vertical. DeVANS also has plans for an IPO in the next 4-5 years.