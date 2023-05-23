Home / Industry / News / Mills need technology breakthrough for Green Steel, face 30% cost increase

Mills need technology breakthrough for Green Steel, face 30% cost increase

The debate is using electric arc furnaces based on green energy, which would be costly, and Blast Furnace (BF), which uses comparatively cheaper coal, the official said

Press Trust of India Singapore
Mills need technology breakthrough for Green Steel, face 30% cost increase

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel makers in India and globally stare at a sharp 30 per cent increase in the production costs to manufacture 'green steel' for meeting their net-zero targets, experts said.

Right now, there is no single definite technology for producing 'Green Steel' and whatever is available is based on different production process lines with different timeframes, said steel experts at the Singapore Green Steel Forum on Tuesday.

India's steel mills along with their global peer groups and consultants are seeking a major technology breakthrough to produce green steel, according to experts.

Present estimates put production of 'Green Steel' 30 per cent higher compared with conventional steel that is being produced currently, said a consultancy group official anonymously.

The debate is using electric arc furnaces based on green energy, which would be costly, and Blast Furnace (BF), which uses comparatively cheaper coal, the official said.

BF also offers large volume output compared to EAF, he added.

Nevertheless, it is healthy to note industry-wide talks and collaboration initiatives are on to seek solutions for making 'Green Steel', said another official.

We are glad that both India and China, as large markets and producers of steel as well as industrial products, are focused on green products and have set net-zero targets, the official said.

But reducing emissions and meeting net-zero targets are big challenges though the urgency is acknowledged globally to manage environmental issues, the officials said.

They have underscored the need for collaboration and cooperation among global industries, academics and technologists to build and scale up technologies for a better tomorrow..

Scrap is finite and not as easily available in some markets where policies remain weak on recycling material. Though India and China have been driving recycling practices through policies and initiatives, the grade of scrap will be low, given some steel products to be scrapped are decades old, said the officials.

Over 1,000 delegates attended the forum.

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

Irdai to hold open house for insurtech, fintech on 15th of every month

Lower temperatures may have cooled down March-April industrial production

As employment picks up in India, IT sector lags in competition: Report

Onus on telcos to find 5G viability; no change in levies, say officials

Gaming firms hail CBDT's online gaming TDS clarifications on bonuses & sops

Topics :Steel MarketSteel producers

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story