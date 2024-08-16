Mining corporation revamps decision-making to fast-track projects

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has empowered its directors and project heads with controls by revamping the Chairman-Cum-Managing Director (CMD)’s delegation of powers.

The move is in line with the state-run miner's target of reaching 100 million tonnes (MT) capacity under 'Vision NMDC 2.0', said Sanjeev Sahi, who heads Bailadila Iron Ore Mine (BIOM)-- one of NMDC's two mechanised mines in Dantewada.

The powers delegated to the CMD would now flow down following a pyramid structure of hierarchy. This would aid quick decision making, reduce time for executing projects, enhance production and achieve capex targets at a better pace, he added.

“Consequently, the heads of departments at head office and for projects (around 12 -13 for each project) have been empowered with tendering powers (which were not there in the earlier delegation of powers). This has resulted in decentralisation and expeditious processing of cases at the respective levels in cases of schemes sanctioned by higher authorities,” Sahi said.

The powers delegated by the board to the CMD in 2008 and to the Empowered Committee of Directors (ECoD) in 2014 can only be amended by the Board. This remains unaltered.

However, the CMD can only sub-delegate powers to subordinates and that too within his/her own delegated powers, Sahi said, adding, a new concept of ‘Works Vertical’ will focus on construction activities at major projects.

Senior-most officers, who have been delegated the powers equivalent to the Heads of Projects, head these verticals.