Ministry of environment releases SOP for lead-acid battery recycle

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the recycling of lead scrap/used lead-acid batteries. The SOP aims to regulate the import, transport, and recycling of lead-bearing waste while minimising environmental and health risks.

According to the SOP published by the Central Pollution Control Board in January, a statutory organisation under MoEFCC, all units engaged in scrapping should obtain valid authorisation from the relevant State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee in line with the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

Additionally, stringent packaging requirements are also in place for the transportation of these batteries.

“Import of the used lead batteries should be done in pallets, and they should be either stretch-wrapped or shrink-wrapped to the full height of the pallet stack. They should be airtight to avoid any gas within the pallets. The wrapping should be abrasion and pierce-resistant. The pallets used should have sufficient weight-bearing capacity and impact resistance. The pallet should be leak-proof and labelled as acid-containing material,” the SOP said.

Imported used lead-acid batteries should also have the caps of cells properly tightened in place during transportation. The authorisation for import will be granted for five years.

Melting method

Both rotary and mandir bhatti furnaces are permissible under SOP but with stringent pollution control measures, including suction hoods connected to air pollution control systems and a range of components such as expansion chambers, cooling tubes, cyclones, bag filters, and alkaline scrubbers.

A rotary furnace rotates for efficient material melting, while mandir bhatti, a fixed rectangular furnace, is versatile for controlled heating processes.

Breaking process

The SOP defines the battery-breaking processes clearly, emphasising safe methods such as manual cutting or mechanical braking after draining acid.

The facilities should have separate covered storage with acid-proof flooring, acid collection tanks, and stringent pollution control for waste management.

Moreover, automatic battery braking systems require noise control measures, dust and fume extraction, acid collection, neutralisation facilities, and wastewater treatment through an effluent treatment plant.

Emission standards

According to the SOP, the prescribed standards include limits for lead concentrations in the work area air (0.05 milligram per cubic metre), emissions through the stack (10.0 milligram per normal cubic metre), effluents (0.10 milligram per litre), and ambient air near the factory boundary (1.0 microgram per cubic metre).

Additionally, it is recommended that lead-related units regularly monitor workers blood lead levels, with individuals exceeding the acceptable limit (42 microgram per decilitre) to be relocated to non-lead areas and provided with specialised medical treatment until their lead levels return to an acceptable range (10 microgram per decilitre).

Liability

The SOP also underscores the accountability of the occupier, whether the sender or receiver, in instances of environmental damages resulting from the improper handling of battery wastes, including accidental spillage throughout the entire lifecycle — from generation and storage to processing, handling, transportation, and disposal.

This regulatory framework adheres to the ‘polluter pays’ principle, placing responsibility on those handling hazardous wastes to promptly address and rectify any environmental harm they may cause, contributing to a comprehensive and responsible approach to waste management.