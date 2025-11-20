MNC drugmakers seek 10-year exclusivity for trial data after approval

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents research-based global pharmaceutical companies in the country, will seek an exclusivity period of ten years after market authorisation for protection of regulatory data of first entities who have filed for novel drugs.

This comes after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) sought comments from pharma industry stakeholders on rules that require the first applicant to conduct clinical trials and bioequivalence studies, while subsequent filers could skip the trials and have an easier path to obtaining approvals for a product launch.

Why are drugmakers demanding stronger data protection?

A note circulated by India’s regulatory agency had said there is a lack of level playing field between the first company that obtains a new drug for the first time in the country based on clinical trial and bioequivalence study data and the subsequent applicants that obtain approval of the same new drug based on bioequivalence study data. Saying that India is in a better place in terms of pharma investments than before, OPPI Director General Anil Matai told reporters at the sidelines of the industry body’s annual conference that a global company may hesitate to launch a new molecule if a second applicant is asked to do a small bioequivalence or bioavailability study and then have it referenced to the originator's regulatory documents.

He added that India needs to step up investments for new innovation in pharma, as it cannot remain only a generic supplier to the world. “That is what we are advocating with the government — that we need to have policies and guidelines which encourage innovation,” he added. What changes does OPPI say are needed to promote innovation? For this, he said, the government would need to set up an enabling environment. This includes regulatory data protection, apart from improvement in the functioning of the State Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO, which advises on the safety and efficacy of new drugs and clinical trials in India. “The third improvement could be in the speed at which our clinical trial applications get processed,” he said.