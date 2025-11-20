Home / Industry / News / IBBI proposes uniform, detailed formats for valuation of assets under IBC

IBBI proposes uniform, detailed formats for valuation of assets under IBC

IBBI proposes uniform valuation norms, broader fair value definition and single-valuer option for smaller debtors to cut disputes, streamline IBC processes and maximise creditor recoveries

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI
IBBI has stated that any decisions based upon either under-valuation or over-valuation of a corporate debtor, in addition to causing unfair gain or loss to parties
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The insolvency regulator has proposed a uniform reporting format for valuation reports across the IBC process and a wider definition of fair value to include tangible and intangible assets, underlying business synergies, cost-saving single valuer rules for small and MSME debtors in its latest discussion paper.
 
The valuation report is one of the key documents for the Committee of Creditors to evaluate the bids of resolution applicants. The value provided by the registered valuer is one of the major factors that facilitate the CoC in taking decisions. 
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI’s) discussion paper on strengthening the valuation process has proposed standardised valuation report formats and standards across resolution, liquidation, pre-packaged insolvency and other processes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 
“The aim is to curb inconsistencies, cut litigation and maximise creditor recoveries,” Rahul Sundaram, partner, IndiaLaw LLP, said. 
IBBI has stated that any decisions based upon either under-valuation or over-valuation of a corporate debtor, in addition to causing unfair gain or loss to parties, also have the potential to distort the market and misallocate resources, which may impinge upon the growth process of the economy. 
The IBBI has recommended a unified enterprise-level valuation with the option to appoint a single valuer for smaller debtors, and the introduction of a coordinator valuer to integrate asset-class valuations. 
Experts said that the proposed reforms would strengthen creditor confidence, improve resolution outcomes and ensure value maximisation. “The IBBI is trying to address long-standing concerns of inconsistency, delays and fragmented assessments. It is aligning valuation practices with global benchmarks while reducing process inefficiencies and disputes,” said Nivedita Bhardwaj, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. 
Releasing the guidelines for conducting valuation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, IBBI said: “The objective is to ensure that valuation reports are comprehensive, supported by adequate documentation, and prepared through a structured and well-reasoned assessment of the assets of the corporate debtor.” 
The insolvency regulator has sought public comments on its proposals by December 10, 2025.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Top cement companies post strong Q2 on better realisations, volumes

Premium

80% of Indians with disabilities lack health insurance, warns NCPEDP

Govt eases steel imports, launches SARAL SIMS and extends key exemptions

Premium

SC recall eases demolition risk, offers relief to real estate sector

Premium

FIMI pushes for 15% aluminium duty, flags import surge, poor-quality scrap

Topics :IBCIBBIInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story