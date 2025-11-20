Google tests fraud alerts, real-time scam detection and ePNV to curb scams

Google on Thursday said it would soon roll out a feature that will warn users with an on-screen pop-up if they are on a call, sharing their screen with someone else and open a financial transaction app simultaneously.

The feature, currently being piloted with Google Pay Paytm and Navi, will warn the user that it could be a scam call and give them the option to stop the screen sharing as well as the call with one tap.

What new protections is Google adding for scam calls?

Further, Google is also rolling out a real-time scam detection feature for calls that will warn and flag potential scam calls to Pixel users without recording audio, transcripts or sharing data with Google.

“The feature is off by default, applies only to calls from unknown numbers (not saved contacts), emits a beep to notify participants, and can be turned off by the user at any time,” Google said. How will Google replace SMS-based OTP verification? A third feature Google is working on is introducing the globally accepted Enhanced Phone Number Verification (ePNV) system to India. The technology, currently being tested by Google and its partners, aims to replace SMS-based one-time password systems and instead will use a SIM-based verification inside the device. “In India, where the digital economy is booming, we are building AI systems that are designed to keep user trust intact as India transitions to AI. When AI-powered defenses run on the device, it gives us an unprecedented advantage over bad actors seeking to target individuals or critical public infrastructure. India’s scale and multiplicity make it the world’s proving ground for reliable AI safety,” said Evan Kotsovinos, vice president of privacy, safety and security at Google.