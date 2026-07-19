Solar cell ALMM exemption extended for net-metering, open access till Dec

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has extended the exemption available to net-metering projects and open access renewable energy power projects from adhering to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells till December 31, 2026.

The ministry, however, clarified that there will be no change in the government's policy on the implementation of the ALMM for solar PV cells, and no blanket extension in the applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects will be provided.

MNRE said this step will also help standalone solar PV module manufacturers by providing them protection for investments already made, in the form of inventories, through additional demand creation.