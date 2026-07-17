FIFA World Cup final to spur demand for eateries, cinemas and delivery apps

The FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for the wee hours of Monday morning, is shaping up to be more than just a sporting spectacle. The marquee fixture is expected to drive a spike in consumer spending across restaurants, pubs, multiplexes, food delivery platforms and quick commerce companies as fans gather to watch the match on bigger screens or celebrate at home.

Businesses across sectors are positioning themselves to capitalise on the surge in demand. Multiplex operators are expecting higher occupancies after the semi-finals drew strong crowds, while restaurants and bars are preparing for a sharp increase in footfall, particularly in cities where authorities have relaxed operating hours. Quick commerce and food delivery platforms have also rolled out football-themed campaigns, discounts and rewards to capture late-night demand.

The heightened excitement has also translated into higher advertising spends. According to a media buying source, advertising rates for the final have increased tenfold to Rs 25 lakh for a 10-second spot from Rs 2.5 lakh during the opening matches of the tournament. However, the rates remain below those commanded by cricket World Cup matches, where advertising typically starts at upwards of Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second spot in the initial phase of the tournament. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) expects the final to generate robust business for eateries, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru likely to benefit the most after state authorities extended operating hours for restaurants and pubs.

"This Sunday night will be a big business opportunity for restaurateurs and pub owners, as the FIFA World Cup final is expected to draw large crowds, especially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where operating hours for eateries have been extended. Bars and pubs, which typically see lower footfall on Sunday evenings, could witness as much as a 100 per cent increase in business due to the FIFA final," Anurag Katriar, trustee at the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), told Business Standard. Katriar said cloud kitchens could see business double on Sunday night, while dine-in restaurants may register a 50 per cent increase in business.

"Since the match will be played after midnight, demand for easy-to-eat food like rolls, fries, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas is expected to see higher order volumes," Katriar said. In Bengaluru, where restaurants have been allowed to remain open later, the hospitality industry has welcomed the government's decision, citing its positive impact on business. "Since the Bengaluru government has allowed restaurants to stay open, the speed and responsiveness with which this decision was taken reflects a progressive and collaborative approach towards recognising the hospitality industry as an important contributor to Bengaluru's economy and social fabric. Across the three nights, restaurants and restobars across Bengaluru witnessed packed houses, translating into higher business volumes, increased GST collections for the state, and better earning opportunities for thousands of people employed by the industry," said P.M. Ananth Narayan, founder, JustBLR Group, and chapter head, NRAI Bengaluru.

"The success of this initiative demonstrates what is possible when governments and industry work together. We hope it encourages more states to adopt similar progressive measures during major sporting, cultural and entertainment events," Narayan added. Multiplex operators are also betting on the growing appeal of communal sports viewing to drive ticket sales. "The enthusiastic response to our screenings, with occupancies exceeding 42 per cent, reflects the growing demand for premium, collective viewing experiences. We are delighted that PVR INOX continues to be the destination of choice for fans to experience these moments (FIFA World Cup) together, and we look forward to bringing many more iconic sporting events to audiences across the country," said Gautam Dutta, CEO – revenue and operations, PVR INOX.

PVR INOX has screened World Cup matches across more than 100 screens in 53 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Cinépolis India has also seen strong demand, with occupancy touching nearly 90 per cent during the semi-finals despite the midnight kick-off. "Throughout the league stages, we saw huge interest across our circuit. For the two semi-finals, we saw close to 90 per cent occupancy even though the kick-off was at midnight. With an Argentina vs Spain final, it has become as big as it could, and the booking trends confirm that," Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinépolis India, said.

The company is evaluating adding more screens at key multiplexes where demand spikes and has introduced a quick-serve food and beverage menu to ensure viewers do not miss the action during the match, Misra said. Quick commerce and food delivery companies are also seeking to cash in on match-night consumption through category discounts, gamified campaigns and brand partnerships. Zepto has launched a Street Football campaign on its app, running until July 20, where users can unlock milestone-based rewards as instant discounts offered by participating sellers. In partnership with Nivea, the platform is also offering discounts on Nivea Men products. Customers purchasing eligible products worth Rs 299 or more can also enter a lucky draw to win tickets to a Real Madrid home match in Spain, along with official club merchandise.