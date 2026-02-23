MOL in talks with Indian OMCs for joint ownership of oil carrier vessels

Last month, MOL signed a 15-year term charter contract with state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) for building two very large ethane carriers (VLECs). MOL also signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier charter agreement with state-run GAIL India.
Meanwhile, the Japanese firm plans to increase its India-flagged vessels fleet by 60–70 per cent in the next four to five years as the Indian government bets big on developing the shipping industry, said Jayaraman. MOL, the world’s second-largest fleet owner by fleet size, currently has 13 India-flagged vessels.
“India’s shipping sector is expected to become self-reliant. The government’s initiative for the expansion of shipping and shipbuilding industries is a very welcome move. India is the fastest-growing economy and we see an opportunity for us,” said Jayaraman.