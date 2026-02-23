MOL in talks with Indian OMCs for joint ownership of oil carrier vessels

To revitalise India’s shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, the Union Cabinet approved a corpus of ₹69,725 crore in September 2025. The fund would be utilised to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, and improve long-term financing for the sector.

Underlining the high capital requirement of the shipbuilding industry, Jayaraman said initial handholding by the government remains of utmost importance for development of the sector in India.

To tap into India’s growing energy landscape, MOL might look at investing in a liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the country, said Jayaraman. “The on-land LNG terminals are more of oil companies’ speciality; we are interested in FSRUs. MOL Group owns and operates FSRUs globally and we might look into more FSRUs as demand in India picks up,” he said.