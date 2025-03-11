Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

By Saritha Rai

Fleet management startup Motive Technologies Inc. plans to more than double its India headcount, joining a rising number of artificial intelligence unicorns from Silicon Valley expanding in the South Asian country.

The San Francisco-based startup plans to hire more than 300 people for its AI, product and engineering teams at its Bangalore development center over the next two years, Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Makani said in an interview. Valued at $2.85 billion in a 2022 funding round, Motive’s tools help fleet operators manage their workers, vehicles and expenditures.

Motive is among upstarts that are following major tech corporations like Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. into India, betting on one of the world’s deepest AI engineering pools to speed up product cycles and accelerate innovation. The southern city of Bangalore in particular is emerging as a hot spot as the tech industry spends billions of dollars to add facilities and recruit AI workers in the world’s most populous country.

“The AI talent density in Bangalore rivals the Bay Area,” said Makani, a Google and Khosla Ventures alum. “If you aren’t in Bangalore, you are at a strategic disadvantage.”

Bangalore, India’s foremost tech hub, will house a third of Motive’s global R&D headcount. Motive, whose 120,000 customers include the likes of FedEx Corp. and Halliburton Co., currently has about 250 employees in the country.

AI will have a cumulative global economic impact of $19.9 trillion through 2030, bolstering growth across the planet, according to a recent study by market research firm IDC. However, a talent shortage threatens to slow down its adoption — one in two AI jobs in the US will be unfilled by 2027, and India will be a million people short of skilled AI talent by that year, according to a recent report from Bain & Co.

Unicorn Abbyy Software, which specializes in AI-powered document automation, last week opened an R&D center in Bangalore with about 65 positions, and plans to double that over the next year. The region’s talented workforce offers tremendous opportunities for startups, Ulf Persson, CEO of the Milpitas, California-based company, said in an announcement.

Palo Alto, California-based enterprise AI startup Glean Technologies Inc., valued at $4.6 billion, had about 100 engineers in its Bangalore development center last year, with plans to triple the headcount this year. Other unicorns like ElevenLabs and AlphaSense have also opened research centers in India.

Next week, Norwegian AI company Cognite AS, which builds AI solutions for the world’s largest energy corporations, will open a Bangalore facility with about 100 positions, including roles in AI and machine learning.