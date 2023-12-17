Home / Industry / News / MoUs worth over Rs 770 cr signed at adventure tourism convention in Gujarat

MoUs worth over Rs 770 cr signed at adventure tourism convention in Gujarat

The annual convention organised by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India supported by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat was inaugurated today at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar

Gujarat Minister of Tourism Mulubhai Bera (Photo: X/@GujaratTourism)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
In the lead-up to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, several MoUs worth over 770cr were signed to boost the tourism sector in the state at ATOAI's 15th Annual Adventure Tourism Convention 2023 in Ekta Nagar, an official release said on Sunday.

The annual convention organised by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India supported by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat was inaugurated today at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar.

During the welcome address, the President of ATOAI, Ajeet Bajaj shared that, ATOAI is working closely with the Bureau of Tourism to enhance the guidelines of adventure tourism across the country.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu while addressing the gathering highlighted various aspects of the state and the development that has taken place over the last years in the region.

He also remarked that in terms of adventure tourism, Arunachal Pradesh along with the Northeastern region has numerous locations and activities to offer.

He further said that under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his visions like 'Dekho Apna Desh' have driven tourism in India and given a boost to the industry country-wide. The further goal is for us to develop vibrant villages to promote a sustainable model of tourism.

Gujarat Minister of Tourism Mulubhai Bera and, Secretary of Tourism, Government of Gujarat, Hareet Shukla also addressed the gathering.

During the day-long convention, various keynote addresses, panel discussions, and experience sharing on Adventure Tourism and the growth of the industry by dignitaries from Central and State Governments, industry leaders and experts took place.

Various central and state dignitaries and government officials attended the Convention.

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

