Madhya Pradesh to emerge as hub for critical minerals: CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav said Singrauli's rare earth element reserves will make MP a hub for critical minerals, reducing India's reliance on China and boosting self-reliance in key technologies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state is moving towards becoming a hub for critical minerals. He noted that Singrauli, the state’s leading mineral centre and energy capital, holds rich reserves of rare earth elements (REEs), which significantly add to Madhya Pradesh’s mineral wealth. With these resources, he said, the state would help India reduce its dependence on countries such as China and strengthen its position in global competition.
 
Earlier, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy told Parliament that this is the first time such a large-scale deposit of rare earth elements has been discovered in India. He said the achievement could prove to be a milestone in making India self-reliant in green energy, electronics, and defence technologies.
 
India has so far relied on China and other countries for these elements, widely used in modern technologies. The discovery in Singrauli is expected to ease this import dependency and position India as a global player.
 
A study by Coal India Limited found the presence of REEs such as scandium and yttrium in the coal mines and rock formations of Singrauli. The official announcement of the discovery was made in July 2025. Experts believe that in future, coal ash and overburden could also serve as secondary sources of critical minerals.
 
Collaboration with IREL
 
In view of the discovery of rare earth elements, the state government is working on developing infrastructure for processing, research, and exploration. Recently, a delegation from the Mineral Resources Department visited the Bhopal unit of Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) to discuss collaboration. The department is also exploring the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to serve as a platform for research, training, and industry.
   

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

