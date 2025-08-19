Home / Industry / News / Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Marriott International and Flipkart launch a dual-loyalty program for Indian consumers, allowing members to earn and exchange points, enhancing both brands' presence in India's growing travel sector

flipkart
premium
“As a distribution arm, Flipkart Travel has our inventory on its shelves. With Flipkart’s loyal base, we expect revenues to grow quickly for both Flipkart and us,” Toomey said
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global hotel chain Marriott International has partnered e-commerce platform Flipkart to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, tapping into a base of over 700 million members from Wednesday to drive bookings. Flipkart, in turn, looks to deepen its presence in the country’s travel industry.
 
The rise in domestic and outbound travel is a key factor behind the tieup, said John Toomey, chief commercial officer, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International, in a virtual interaction with Business Standard. He added that Marriott expects to double its city presence in India by the end of next year. The company is currently spread across 40 cities with a portfolio of 159 hotels.
 
“As a distribution arm, Flipkart Travel has our inventory on its shelves. With Flipkart’s loyal base, we expect revenues to grow quickly for both Flipkart and us,” Toomey said.
 
He said that the collaboration is not only about top line growth but also about building a stickier loyalty programme for both its members. Through the partnership, members of Marriott Bonvoy (Marriott’s loyalty programme) and Flipkart SuperCoin can seamlessly earn and exchange points. This will allow customers to access rewards ranging from shopping discounts to free stays and suite upgrades worldwide, according to their joint release.
 
Customers will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points for every ₹1,000 spent on Flipkart. In addition, 2,000 Bonvoy points equal 1,000 SuperCoins, and vice versa. By linking accounts, members can access exclusive Bonvoy benefits, earn points while shopping on Flipkart, and unlock deals on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel.
 
“This collaboration not only enhances value for our existing members but also positions both brands to capitalise on India’s travel growth,” said Ranju Alex, regional vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International. “From holiday getaways to everyday purchases, members can now unlock cross-platform rewards that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle.”
 
Marriott expects the programme to lift occupancy rates across its portfolio. On Flipkart’s side, Manjari Singhal, head of Flipkart Travel, said they expect stronger revenues from Flipkart Travel and Cleartrip, which Flipkart acquired in April 2021.
 
She added that the partnership will expand Flipkart’s market share in India’s travel sector by offering consumers a smooth integration of hospitality and shopping. “Through this, we aim to deliver immersive travel experiences, not just bookings,” she said.
 
“We are going to expand this partnership — this is just the first step. It’s a long-term partnership, and it will be international hopefully within the coming months. We see an awesome opportunity to tap into Flipkart’s ecosystem and ensure both our businesses thrive,” Toomey said.
 
He added that Marriott is betting big on India, having signed a record 7,000 rooms last year, with the company on track to match or even surpass that figure this year.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLT declares Kapil Wadhawan bankrupt; what's next for DHFL's ex-promoter

Govt's electronics scheme to boost semiconductor value addition to 20%

Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

Construction costs surge 40% since 2019; experts call for GST reforms

Premium

Express exports to US show 'small dips' after tariff, says EICI CEO

Topics :Marriott InternationalFlipkartTravel bookings

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story