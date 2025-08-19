Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookings

Global hotel chain Marriott International has partnered e-commerce platform Flipkart to launch a dual-loyalty programme in India, tapping into a base of over 700 million members from Wednesday to drive bookings. Flipkart, in turn, looks to deepen its presence in the country’s travel industry.

The rise in domestic and outbound travel is a key factor behind the tieup, said John Toomey, chief commercial officer, Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International, in a virtual interaction with Business Standard. He added that Marriott expects to double its city presence in India by the end of next year. The company is currently spread across 40 cities with a portfolio of 159 hotels.

“As a distribution arm, Flipkart Travel has our inventory on its shelves. With Flipkart’s loyal base, we expect revenues to grow quickly for both Flipkart and us,” Toomey said. He said that the collaboration is not only about top line growth but also about building a stickier loyalty programme for both its members. Through the partnership, members of Marriott Bonvoy (Marriott’s loyalty programme) and Flipkart SuperCoin can seamlessly earn and exchange points. This will allow customers to access rewards ranging from shopping discounts to free stays and suite upgrades worldwide, according to their joint release. Customers will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points for every ₹1,000 spent on Flipkart. In addition, 2,000 Bonvoy points equal 1,000 SuperCoins, and vice versa. By linking accounts, members can access exclusive Bonvoy benefits, earn points while shopping on Flipkart, and unlock deals on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel.

“This collaboration not only enhances value for our existing members but also positions both brands to capitalise on India’s travel growth,” said Ranju Alex, regional vice-president, South Asia, Marriott International. “From holiday getaways to everyday purchases, members can now unlock cross-platform rewards that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle.” Marriott expects the programme to lift occupancy rates across its portfolio. On Flipkart’s side, Manjari Singhal, head of Flipkart Travel, said they expect stronger revenues from Flipkart Travel and Cleartrip, which Flipkart acquired in April 2021. She added that the partnership will expand Flipkart’s market share in India’s travel sector by offering consumers a smooth integration of hospitality and shopping. “Through this, we aim to deliver immersive travel experiences, not just bookings,” she said.