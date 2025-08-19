Home / Industry / News / Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

A high-level inter-departmental committee has begun discussions on regulating refurbished medical devices, balancing patient safety concerns with affordable healthcare access

Imports are subject to conditions such as ensuring that equipment has not been phased out in the exporting country, contains no hazardous materials
Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
An inter-departmental high-level committee of the central government has begun discussions on new rules to regulate the entry of refurbished or second-hand medical devices into India.
 
Valued at Rs 1,500 crore, industry executives estimate that the pre-owned medical equipment market accounts for around 10 per cent of the total medical equipment industry in the country.
 
Sources told Business Standard that while only a couple of meetings have taken place so far, the committee is reviewing data related to the pre-owned or refurbished devices market. Officials confirmed that the panel includes representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the Department of Pharmaceuticals, and industry stakeholders.
 
This follows a communication by CDSCO to the Principal Commissioner of Customs in January 2025, acknowledging that there was no specific regulation for refurbished devices under the Medical Devices Rules (MDR), 2017.
 
“MDR 2017 has a provision for import of medical devices and the requirements are well set for this. The regulation does not differentiate between new and refurbished medical devices,” a health ministry official said. Currently, such imports are allowed through no-objection certificates from an expert committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The approvals are limited to 38 high-end and high-value (HEHV) medical equipment items listed by the DGHS.
 
Imports are subject to conditions such as ensuring that equipment has not been phased out in the exporting country, contains no hazardous materials, and has a residual life of at least seven years.
 
“Major points to be discussed by the committee may include the service time of second-hand devices eligible for import or allowing only very expensive, high-end critical care equipment,” an official said.
 
Confirming the development, MoEFCC sources said that while existing MDR provisions do not cover refurbished equipment, the health ministry is drafting regulatory mechanisms to support ease of doing business in the sector. “MoHFW has shared a draft proposal with MoEFCC for comments,” the person added.
 
Pre-owned medical devices largely include robotic-assisted surgery systems, linear accelerators, and CT scanners, which help meet demand in Tier-II, Tier-III, Tier-IV cities and underserved areas.
 
While proponents argue that refurbished alternatives provide affordable solutions for smaller cities, several lobby groups and domestic manufacturers have urged the ministry to stop unregulated imports of high-risk second-hand medical equipment citing patient safety concerns.
 
The Patient Safety and Access Initiative of India Foundation (PSAIIF), a Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, has also filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court, raising concerns over the reliability of these devices and risks to patient safety.
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

