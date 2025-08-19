Home / Industry / News / Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel step away from 1GB per day data plans

Jio and Airtel remove their 1GB/day data plans, effectively raising tariffs and setting the stage for a 10-15% increase in overall data prices, according to industry experts.

The move to recalibrate tariff plans may pave the way for tariff hikes, with industry experts and senior executives suggesting a potential 10-15% increase within the year. | Representational Image
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's top two telecom carriers by subscriber base, have removed their entry-level plans offering 1GB per day, making them unavailable for new customers and effectively raising entry-level tariffs.
 
The move to recalibrate tariff plans may pave the way for tariff hikes, with industry experts and senior executives suggesting a potential 10-15% increase within the year.
 
“The demand for 1GB plans has been declining ever since 5G services were introduced, as consumers use more data and eventually upgrade to larger data plans,” a senior industry executive, who wished to remain anonymous, explained.
 
On Tuesday, India’s leading telecom services provider, Reliance Jio, removed its entry-level plan of Rs 249 for 1GB per day with 28-day validity from its website, MyJio app, and other channels, including third-party recharge portals. While the plan remains available at Jio Stores, it will no longer be offered to new customers, effectively raising the entry-level tariff to Rs 299 per month with 1.5GB per day.
 
A senior executive added that Bharti Airtel is expected to follow suit. Its 1.5GB plans will now start at Rs 279 per month from Wednesday, up from Rs 249, providing lower daily data.
 
With two market leaders removing the 1GB prepaid plan, analysts believe that Vodafone Idea, the third-largest carrier, will also follow, as the debt-laden company looks to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU) and financial performance.
 
Queries to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response as of press time on Tuesday.
 
“Discontinuing entry-level prepaid packs and shifting to higher daily data packs reflects a calibrated strategy to raise the floor on consumer spending. This move nudges subscribers toward higher ARPUs while keeping data-rich packs attractive,” said Vinish Bawa, Head of Telecom Practice at PwC India.
 
“Recalibrating tariff plans is one way to improve ARPUs, but the larger impact will come when headline tariffs are raised. Higher GB plans at higher tariffs will boost telcos’ bottom lines,” Ankit Jain, Analyst at ratings agency ICRA, said.
 
The change in tariff structures is expected to lay the foundation for the next round of tariff hikes, with an expected increase in headline tariffs of 10-15%, without altering validity periods or data availability, according to industry experts.
 
The last major round of hikes in 2024 saw all three carriers raise tariffs between 10% and 21%, significantly increasing ARPUs but also leading to subscriber churn, as some customers shifted to BSNL.
 
Vodafone Idea’s outgoing CEO, Akshaya Moondra, said on Monday that the company would withdraw its Rs 299 plan with 1.5GB per day 5G data in Mumbai and intends to remove it from other markets. Analysts noted that this could signal a move to 2GB plans at higher tariffs.
 
"Tariffs are expected to go up, and it is likely to happen within this financial year. We will have to see how these hikes are implemented,” ICRA’s Jain added.
 
“With another round of tariff revisions expected by end-2025, following the hikes in mid-2024, the industry is clearly aligning to push ARPUs closer to sustainable levels. While this strengthens revenue visibility for telcos, affordability and customer value perception will remain key factors in balancing growth with inclusivity in India’s highly price-sensitive market,” Bawa of PwC added.
 
Telcos have been calling for repairs to tariff structures, as current plans, which offer large data and voice allowances at some of the lowest prices globally, are unsustainable. Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal has reiterated in investor calls that the current tariff levels and structures are not sustainable in the long run.
 

Topics :Reliance JioIndustry ReportBharti Airtel plansmobile data

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

