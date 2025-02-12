Japanese firms commit Rs 7,500 cr in investments at Invest Karnataka 2025

Karnataka is becoming a key investment hub for Japanese companies, with 15 major firms committing investments and signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 7,500 crore, according to officials at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit. They said this commitment reinforces the state’s position as a key hub for industrial expansion, technology collaboration, and global partnerships.

Leading Japanese companies have pledged investments across multiple sectors, with a strong focus on automobile manufacturing, industrial automation, and advanced technology. The investments are expected to drive employment, innovation, and economic growth in Karnataka, according to officials.

Among the key developments, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has committed an investment of Rs 3,748 crore. Nidec Industrial Automation India plans an investment of Rs 600 crore. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has committed an investment of Rs 107 crore. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India plans an investment of Rs 600 crore, and JFE Shoji Corporation has committed Rs 400 crore.

In a major diplomatic and economic engagement to attract such investments, M B Patil, minister for large and medium industries, along with S Selvakumar, principal secretary, commerce and industries, and Gunjan Krishna, commissioner for industrial development, had a meeting with Keiichi Ono, ambassador of Japan to India, and Tsutomu Nakane, consul general of Japan.

The discussions emphasised deepening bilateral economic cooperation, fostering technology exchange, and accelerating industrial expansion in Karnataka.

Further strengthening Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with SMRJ (Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Japan), in the presence of Tomohiro Kaneko, executive vice-president of SMRJ.

With a strong manufacturing ecosystem, top infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, government officials said that Karnataka continues to attract global investments, reinforcing its status as the preferred investment hub for Japanese enterprises in India.

They said these new investments and collaborations will contribute significantly to job creation, economic development, and technological advancements, positioning Karnataka at the forefront of India’s industrial transformation.