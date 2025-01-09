Demand for blue-collar jobs surge, led by quick commerce sector: Survey

The quick commerce sector is rapidly emerging as a creator of blue-collar jobs. According to a survey, India will need 2.43 million blue-collar workers across various industries. However, the quick commerce sector alone is set to create half a million new jobs and lead the way beyond 2025, according to findings from Indeed, a global job-matching and hiring platform.

Indeed's survey shows that the quick commerce industry hired about 40,000 workers last quarter (October 2024 - December 2024) to handle increased festive shopping and e-commerce demand. Delivery drivers, retail staff, warehouse associates, and logistics coordinators have emerged as critical roles to support the industry's fast-paced operations.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, says, “Five years ago, the idea of 10-minute deliveries seemed far-fetched. Quick commerce is about more than convenience; it’s about creating careers, opportunities, and a sustainable workforce. Every new delivery driver or warehouse worker represents a story of change, offering long-term employment that supports millions of families.”

Tier 1 cities such as Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi are seeing significant hiring activity as quick commerce expands. Notably, Tier II cities like Chandigarh and Ahmedabad are also experiencing a rise in job creation, reflecting the growing reach of quick commerce into emerging urban centres, according to the findings.

While quick commerce is leading the charge in creating blue-collar jobs, other sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and traditional e-commerce are also experiencing growth in demand for blue-collar workers.

The survey also highlights the growing emphasis on skill development to meet the future needs of quick commerce. The top five skills that employers identified as high priorities are navigation and driving, digital literacy, data analysis, management, and tech support to increase efficiency and scalability in the workforce. The adoption of automation and digital tools is also shaping the types of skills needed for these roles.

To address potential skill gaps, many quick commerce companies are investing in training programs to upskill workers in areas such as technology adoption, customer service, and operations management. This investment in skill-building is aimed at fostering a thriving, tech-driven environment and supporting long-term career growth for workers.

With robust skills, proper training, and learning on the job, workers in quick commerce are seeing increased opportunities for growth as they move into more senior roles within the sector. For example, delivery drivers may advance to managerial or logistical coordinator positions, while warehouse workers gain skills to manage larger teams or optimize operations.

Compensation Trends and Incentives

As the quick commerce industry thrives, companies are offering competitive compensation packages alongside various incentives to attract and retain blue-collar workers, especially in delivery and retail roles.

The average monthly base salary for retail roles, including delivery drivers and retail staff, is estimated at approximately Rs. 22,600, according to the Indeed Salary Calculator. During peak seasons, workers often see a boost in earnings through daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses. In addition to this, workers also receive non-monetary perks, such as smartphones in certain cases, referral rewards, etc.

This study was conducted among 2,583 job seekers and 1,087 employers to analyze job creation trends within blue-collar roles and the quick commerce industry.